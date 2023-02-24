99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
1973: Edward “Jerry” Johnston named outstanding lawman

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
February 24, 2023 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • The Minnesota Timberwolves are raising ticket prices to “build a championship-caliber team.” Single-game tickets will range from $225 to $10, with season ticket prices starting at $420.
  • The Rochester Islamic Center and Masjid Abu-Bakr Siddig, the new mosque downtown, have decided to merge.
1973 – 50 years ago

  • Rochester patrolman Edward “Jerry” Johnston was named outstanding lawman of the year by the Rochester Exchange Club. Johnston was cited for saving a man from a smoke-filled rooming house.
  • Rochester State Junior College’s wrestling team was runner-up in the Minnesota Junior College Athletic Association wrestling tournament. The Yellowjackets were runner-up to Willmar Junior College 102-101 ½.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • Minneapolis public school teachers have gone out on strike seeking higher pay. 65,000 pupils are home pending a settlement.
  • A multi-million-dollar cemetery program to honor World War II dead has been outlined in Congress. The funding includes $57,090 for Fort Snelling and establishing new burial grounds in Hawaii and Puerto Rico.
  • Lake City edged Mantorville 37-35, and Pine Island beat Mazeppa 52-24 in District Three basketball tournament play.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • A large crowd gathered in the rear of the Zumbro Hotel to observe the fire department trying to extricate a horse that was partly stuck in a manhole.
  • Five hundred men and boys attended the annual father-son banquet under the auspices of the Y.M.C.A.
