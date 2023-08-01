Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
1973: Egg prices soar to 68 cents a dozen

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • More than 4,000 people in Rochester and Olmsted County are expected to come together for picnics, conversation, and fun for this evening’s National Night Out.
  • Potsdam Immanuel Lutheran Church, where some residents can trace their roots to charter members, will celebrate their 125th anniversary.
1973 – 50 years ago

  • Soaring egg prices helped push the family grocery bill higher during the last week of July. In some areas, a dozen eggs jumped from 58 to 68 cents a dozen.
  • August arrived with a near-record low of 49 degrees, only one-degree shy of the lowest temperature of 48 for this date in 1968.
  • The Rib is the name of a new restaurant that has opened south of Racine.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • 75 Claremont First Presbyterian church members are farming 200 acres to raise $10,000 needed to build a new parish house for recreation, containing a fellowship hall, a kitchen, and classrooms.
  • Two of the outstanding college coaches in the country will appear at the Minnesota State High School League coach’s clinic at the University of Minnesota. Henry Iba, basketball coach at Oklahoma A & M, and Wes Fesler, football coach at Ohio State.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • Margaret Hickman, who has been the Librarian at Eveleth for the past nine years, has now assumed duties as head Librarian in Rochester.
  • Members of the William T. McCoy post of the American Legion will assist in selling tickets for the Olmsted County Fair.
  • The proprietor of Candyland will offer a free ice cream cone or dish for every 500 flies captured by kids. A credit slip will be given out for those bringing in large numbers of flies, so a youngster doesn’t eat too much ice cream in one day.
