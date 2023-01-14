1973: Elvis concert beamed via satellite from Honolulu
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- The luncheon specials at Michaels are grilled Windsor pork chops for $6.45 and honey pecan-fried chicken for $5.95.
- Just Rite Foods has whole top sirloin on sale for $2.09 a lb. and butterfly center cut pork chops for $2.79 a lb.
- Crenlo, Inc., is looking for welders, painters, and machine operators. Starting salary wages are between $11.71 and $12.20 per hour.
1973 – 50 years ago
- Elvis Presley was beamed worldwide into millions of homes via satellite during a concert from Honolulu International Center.
- The Elgin Nursing Home, operated for the past 13 years by Anita Cravath of Elgin, has been closed. At the time of closing, the home served 10 patients.
- The Preston Jaycees will sponsor their first winter carnival on Feb. 1-4. The four-day fest will include a queen coronation, a snow and ice sculpturing contest, and a grand parade.
1948 – 75 years ago
- George A. Hormel, Austin, Minn., meat packer, and his wife Lillian left their estates to Mower County. Under the wills, the bulk of the estates goes into the Hormel Foundation, recommending that the income be divided between the Mower County Y.W.C.A. and the area Girl Scouts.
- A desperation shot just before the final buzzer sounded found its mark to give Peterson a 38-36 victory over Wykoff in high school basketball.
1923 – 100 years ago
- Rochester police have warned local merchants, hotels, and clubs to be on the lookout for a bad check passer. When last seen, the man wore a Fedora hat, dark sack suit, and dark overcoat with a beaver collar.
- For the first time in history, Rochester took a place in national winter sports when Everett McGowan of St. Paul broke the world’s record in the 50-yard event with a time of 4.15 seconds on the Rochester municipal rink before a crowd of 400 spectators. (McGowan was inducted into the national speedskating Hall of Fame on May 19, 1962. McGown and his wife Ruth founded the Ice Capades.)
