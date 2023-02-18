1973: First 143 Vietnam POWs have arrived home
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- Harry Carey, whose broadcasting career spanned almost 60 years, has died. Carey was a broadcaster for the St. Louis Cardinals, the Chicago White Sox, and finally, to Wrigley Field to call Cubs games in 1982.
1973 – 50 years ago
- The first 143 U.S. prisoners of war released one week ago from Vietnam are all now home on American soil. 20 more POWs are to be released today.
- The Rochester Lourdes basketball team scored a 16-point victory over Winona Cotter to give Lourdes the Central Catholic Conference basketball title with a 10-2 record.
- The USS Jesse L. Brown, a Knox-class frigate of the U.S. Navy, has been named after the first African American naval aviator who died in combat in Korea.
1948 – 75 years ago
- The Chicago & North Western railway shops in Winona received the good news that 500 steel hopper cars will be rebuilt at their location, and 125 workers will be called back to work.
- Dr. Maurice Thomas, superintendent of schools in Rochester, will be the guest speaker at a meeting of the Association of Childhood Education at a dinner at the Hotel St. Cloud.
1923 – 100 years ago
- Approximately $130,000 will be spent on roads of Olmsted County in 1923, comprised of 171 miles of roadways. (Currently, Olmsted County has 216 bridges and 576 miles of highway.)
- A pay phone in the Chicago Northwestern station was torn from the wall in the phone booth. Officials stated the paybox may have contained around $20.
- The first case of smallpox found for over six months was reported in Olmsted County. A farmer from South Dakota is currently being treated. He stated he did not get vaccinated.
