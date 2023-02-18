99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, February 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

1973: First 143 Vietnam POWs have arrived home

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
February 18, 2023 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • Harry Carey, whose broadcasting career spanned almost 60 years, has died. Carey was a broadcaster for the St. Louis Cardinals, the Chicago White Sox, and finally, to Wrigley Field to call Cubs games in 1982.
Also Read
0-2 (5).jpg
Community
Getting Rec'd: Hubbub over boards on ice rink delay Rec Center
Carpenters union questions the city's plan to use parks staff to install the boards on the hockey rinks.
February 15, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Thomas Weber
Collin Williams
Community
He spent $2,000 on a 'tailgating ambulance' for Lourdes HS, and recently DJ'ed for the military
Columnist Steve Lange's 10 (or so) questions with ... Collin Williams, 2017 Lourdes grad and DJ.
February 14, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Steve Lange
Asked and Answered - James Aakre
Community
Fixing broken machines keeps Rochester's James Aakre going
There is one man in town who can fix any gaming console from a Nintendo Entertainment System to a PS4.
February 14, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson

1973 – 50 years ago

  • The first 143 U.S. prisoners of war released one week ago from Vietnam are all now home on American soil. 20 more POWs are to be released today.
  • The Rochester Lourdes basketball team scored a 16-point victory over Winona Cotter to give Lourdes the Central Catholic Conference basketball title with a 10-2 record.
  • The USS Jesse L. Brown, a Knox-class frigate of the U.S. Navy, has been named after the first African American naval aviator who died in combat in Korea.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • The Chicago & North Western railway shops in Winona received the good news that 500 steel hopper cars will be rebuilt at their location, and 125 workers will be called back to work.
  • Dr. Maurice Thomas, superintendent of schools in Rochester, will be the guest speaker at a meeting of the Association of Childhood Education at a dinner at the Hotel St. Cloud.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • Approximately $130,000 will be spent on roads of Olmsted County in 1923, comprised of 171 miles of roadways. (Currently, Olmsted County has 216 bridges and 576 miles of highway.)
  • A pay phone in the Chicago Northwestern station was torn from the wall in the phone booth. Officials stated the paybox may have contained around $20.
  • The first case of smallpox found for over six months was reported in Olmsted County. A farmer from South Dakota is currently being treated. He stated he did not get vaccinated.
What To Read Next
Day in History graphic
Community
1973: No more homecoming queens at St. Cloud State
February 17, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1923: King Tut’s tomb opened
February 16, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1998: 'Cops Talk Live' to be produced by Rochester PD
February 15, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Mayo, Century boys basketball
Prep
Photos: Mayo, Century boys basketball on Feb. 17, 2023
February 17, 2023 08:45 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Spring Valley A&W Cruise Night.jpg
Business
Spring Valley's 'novelty' A&W drive-in closes out the family tradition after 67 years
February 17, 2023 07:51 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
IMG_9710.JPG
Local
Corps of Engineers measures slightly thinner ice on Lake Pepin this year
February 17, 2023 03:19 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Gas Prices
Local
Why is the price of gas the same at every Rochester station?
February 17, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Answer Man