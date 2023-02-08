1973: Frontier hires first woman commercial airline pilot
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
We are part of The Trust Project.
1998 – 25 years ago
- Rushford-Peterson High School was one of five Class A schools to earn a “star rating” from judges at the state one-act play competition. The student-authored satire “Chipped” was directed by Forest Musselman.
Columnist Steve Lange looks back at his health app ... and walking London, hiking the Porkies, and geocaching Rochester.
Though Rochester doesn't get names, a character who is the stand-in for his childhood love goes missing to get her appendix removed in Rochester.
1973 – 50 years ago
- Emily Howell has been hired by Frontier Airlines and will be the first woman pilot on a commercial airline. (Howell’s accomplishments and successful career inspired future generations of women pilots. “Captain Emily” passed away in 2020.)
- The Minnesota House gave preliminary approval to a bill designating the deer as the official Minnesota state animal. (The White-Tail deer has been proposed eight different times as the official state animal with no success to this point. The loon was designated as the state bird in 1961.)
1948 – 75 years ago
- A college play is going on the road for the first time in Minnesota history. The play, acted by Carleton College students in Northfield, will present the Greek tragedy, “Antigone,” on their tour.
- The Gustavus Adolphus College Symphony band, has played in Minneapolis, Duluth, Willmar, Little Falls, Litchfield, and Mankato.
- The Rochester High School swimmers took first in every event except diving. They defeated Roosevelt 55-22 at the University of Minnesota Cooke Hall pool.
1923 – 100 years ago
- The application of insulin as a cure for diabetes in certain types of the disease was discussed before a staff meeting at the Mayo Clinic by its discoverer, Dr. F. G. Banting of the University of Toronto.
- Photographs of prisoners at the Olmsted County jail who are not residents are one of the progressive programs by Sheriff Sam Hauck. Every person confined who isn’t a county resident will have a “mug shot” and the photograph filed away.
To shock you even more, let me show you how you support modern-day slavery.
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.