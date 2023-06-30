1973: Gagne vs. Robinson heavyweight wrestling match
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- The Southern Minny Stars’ games scheduled for the past two days have been postponed after severe weather damaged Austin’s Marcusen Park. The storm damaged the light towers and the outfield fence.
1973 – 50 years ago
- Three referees will be used in the pro wrestling heavyweight bout between Vern Gagne and Bill Robinson at the Minneapolis Auditorium.
- Public schools have been asked to carry too big a load of the nation’s social, political, and economic burdens, Florida Gov. Reubin Askew said in remarks while in Minnesota.
1948 – 75 years ago
- Satchel Paige, the African American pitcher called by many the greatest hurler of all time, will work 75 games this year. Paige is 41 years old. Paige once said, “Don’t look back; something may be gaining on you.” (Paige would finally be signed to a major league contract in July 1948 and be the first black pitcher to appear in a World Series game. Paige was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1971).
1923 – 100 years ago
- The contract for constructing a new school in Pine Island was approved for $45,000. The new building will have a cement stucco finish and be modern throughout.
- The Republican Party plans to cater to women in 1924. Party leaders have promised to have women representatives on the Republican National Committee and the party councils.
