Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

1973: Gagne vs. Robinson heavyweight wrestling match

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • The Southern Minny Stars’ games scheduled for the past two days have been postponed after severe weather damaged Austin’s Marcusen Park. The storm damaged the light towers and the outfield fence.
Find more news important to you

1973 – 50 years ago

  • Three referees will be used in the pro wrestling heavyweight bout between Vern Gagne and Bill Robinson at the Minneapolis Auditorium.
  • Public schools have been asked to carry too big a load of the nation’s social, political, and economic burdens, Florida Gov. Reubin Askew said in remarks while in Minnesota.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • Satchel Paige, the African American pitcher called by many the greatest hurler of all time, will work 75 games this year. Paige is 41 years old. Paige once said, “Don’t look back; something may be gaining on you.” (Paige would finally be signed to a major league contract in July 1948 and be the first black pitcher to appear in a World Series game. Paige was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1971).

1923 – 100 years ago

  • The contract for constructing a new school in Pine Island was approved for $45,000. The new building will have a cement stucco finish and be modern throughout.
  • The Republican Party plans to cater to women in 1924. Party leaders have promised to have women representatives on the Republican National Committee and the party councils.
What To Read Next
Day in History graphic
Community
1973: Lea College in Albert Lea closes
June 29, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1948: Airlift begins to assist West Berlin
June 28, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Ivan Idso
Community
Ivan Idso has dedicated years to the Rochester community and has no plans to stop
June 27, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


062923-Thursdays Downtown
Members Only
Photos: Thursdays Downtown on June 29, 2023
June 29, 2023 08:58 PM
 · 
By  Daniel Jacobi II
Stewartville, Pine Island boys baseball
Prep
A's, Redhawks, Patriots, Pine Island figure to stack up well in Firecracker Tournament
June 29, 2023 04:09 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Fire Call at Galleria at University Square
Business
Galleria at University Square to reopen Friday after fire cleanup
June 29, 2023 01:54 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
062823-Honkers v Mud Puppies
Sports
Entering final stretch of first half, Honkers still in the hunt for division title despite recent skid
June 29, 2023 12:46 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten