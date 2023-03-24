1973: George Gibbs honored by University of Minnesota Alumni
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- Three southeast Minnesota coaches received high honors from their peers at the state tournament. Mark Kieffer of Rochester Mayo, Jerry Wieme of Kenyon-Wanamingo, and Tom Vix of Rushford -Peterson were all named state coaches of the year for their classes by the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association.
1973 – 50 years ago
- George Gibbs of the IBM personnel department will receive the University of Minnesota General Alumni Association’s “Member of the Year.” Gibbs was active in numerous community activities and boards.
- Eight John Marshall students will participate in a short-term student exchange program the first week of April. They will travel to Grand Marais, a fishing community in northern Minnesota on the shore of Lake Superior, and stay one week, attending classes as regular Grand Marais students.
1948 – 75 years ago
- A fire destroyed the Levasseur and Halvorson sawmill in Houston, Minn. Damage is estimated to be $5,000 as the fire destroyed the mill and all the machinery.
- Two 17-year-old boys have escaped the Red Wing State Training school by stealing a 1947 sedan and making their get-away.
- The police were out citing violations such as parking in front of fire hydrants, expired tags, and leaving the key in the vehicle ignition switch.
1923 – 100 years ago
- The Navy announced that its new airship, the ZR-1 USS Shenandoah, will soon be ready for flight. The ship will be 680 feet long and hold two million feet of helium gas. (On September 3, the ship was caught in a storm, torn apart, and crashed near Caldwell, Ohio. Fourteen crew members were killed, and twenty-nine survived.)
- Coach Cowles and the Rochester High School basketeers are bound for the state basketball tournament. The team has only eight boys. They are Craddock, Hoffman, Fordham, Cranston, Nunnamaker, Graham, Arter, and Leishman.
