1973: Gertrude Kolander named Chatfield teacher of the year
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- The Rochester Lourdes sixth grade traveling basketball team won a tournament in Albert Lea. The girls squad beat Faribault, Fairmont, and Austin.
Carpenters union questions the city's plan to use parks staff to install the boards on the hockey rinks.
Columnist Steve Lange's 10 (or so) questions with ... Collin Williams, 2017 Lourdes grad and DJ.
There is one man in town who can fix any gaming console from a Nintendo Entertainment System to a PS4.
1973 – 50 years ago
- Students from Rochester’s three high schools interested in science and engineering toured the Rochester IBM Plant and the Mayo Clinic.
- Gertrude Kolander, a sixth-grade teacher at Chosen Valley Public School, has been named local teacher of the year by the Chatfield Education Association.
1948 – 75 years ago
- Northwest Airlines has signed a contract for $4,500,000 to purchase 18 Martin 2-0-2 transports for use on domestic routes. (On 8-29-1948, a Martin 2-0-2 aircraft suffered a structural failure in its left wing and crashed between Fountain City, Wis., and Winona, Minn. All 37 occupants were killed in the crash.)
- Seven Rochester men, six of them taxi-cab drivers, were sentenced to jail time for liquor law violations.
- 602 students are enrolled at Winona State Teachers College. This is an all-time record enrollment.
1923 – 100 years ago
- The first annual meeting of the Minnesota Cheese Producers’ association will be held in Pine Island. A free lunch will be provided for all farmers who attend.
- Rochester music lovers are due for a pleasant surprise when they attend the first Legion Municipal band concert of the season in the armory.
- Dr. and Mrs. W. J. Mayo leave tomorrow for a three-week Mississippi cruise. They will be accompanied by Dr. and Mrs. D. C. Balfour and Mr. and Mrs. J. H. Kahler.
