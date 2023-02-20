99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community

1973: Gertrude Kolander named Chatfield teacher of the year

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
February 20, 2023 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • The Rochester Lourdes sixth grade traveling basketball team won a tournament in Albert Lea. The girls squad beat Faribault, Fairmont, and Austin.
1973 – 50 years ago

  • Students from Rochester’s three high schools interested in science and engineering toured the Rochester IBM Plant and the Mayo Clinic.
  • Gertrude Kolander, a sixth-grade teacher at Chosen Valley Public School, has been named local teacher of the year by the Chatfield Education Association.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • Northwest Airlines has signed a contract for $4,500,000 to purchase 18 Martin 2-0-2 transports for use on domestic routes. (On 8-29-1948, a Martin 2-0-2 aircraft suffered a structural failure in its left wing and crashed between Fountain City, Wis., and Winona, Minn. All 37 occupants were killed in the crash.)
  • Seven Rochester men, six of them taxi-cab drivers, were sentenced to jail time for liquor law violations.
  • 602 students are enrolled at Winona State Teachers College. This is an all-time record enrollment.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • The first annual meeting of the Minnesota Cheese Producers’ association will be held in Pine Island. A free lunch will be provided for all farmers who attend.
  • Rochester music lovers are due for a pleasant surprise when they attend the first Legion Municipal band concert of the season in the armory.
  • Dr. and Mrs. W. J. Mayo leave tomorrow for a three-week Mississippi cruise. They will be accompanied by Dr. and Mrs. D. C. Balfour and Mr. and Mrs. J. H. Kahler.
