1973: Girl golfer wins district and heads to state tournament
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- Lewiston-Altura’s Jackie Luehman set a new Minnesota state high school record in the Class A shot put competition in the state track and field meet at the National Sports Center. (Jackie Luehman was inducted into the Gustavus Adolphus College Hall of Fame in 2019 for her indoor and outdoor track and field accomplishments.)
1973 – 50 years ago
- The House voted to boost the minimum wage to $2.00 per hour this year and $2.20 in 1974.
- It is believed that North Branch golfer Becky Pearson will be the first girl ever to enter a Minnesota State High School League state tournament that has been only for boys in the past. Pearson won the district golf competition and advanced to the state tournament as a junior. She will be one of 110 golfers in the state golf meet.
1948 – 75 years ago
- A 27,000-pound truckload of butter from the Harmony area was hijacked in Wisconsin. The driver was released, but the butter or truck was not found. Police are spreading the word.
- More than 200 outdoor enthusiasts from Southeast Minnesota attended the annual fish fry of the Lewiston Sportsmen’s Club. A trap shoot competition was held before the fish fry.
1923 – 100 years ago
- Eleven new automobiles were driven a total distance of 254 miles from Duluth to Rochester to meet the demand for automobiles in the city. Of note was the Willys Overland “Red Bird” automobile, which made 28 miles per gallon on the trip.
- Sixty-five bottles and a one-gallon jug, all containing amounts of moonshine, were found in a raid of an Oronoco farm by Sheriff Hauck. The farmer was placed under arrest.
- A prize of five dollars is being offered for the best essay on “How to Fight the Fly.” The contest is open to girls only in junior high. The contest is creating quite a buzz.
ADVERTISEMENT