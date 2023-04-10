1973: Girls high school athletics continues to grow
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- Rochester Lourdes 1997 graduate Dan Lawler has been named the Missouri Valley Conference’s baseball player of the week.
- Tom Lofgren of Stewartville broke the school record for shot put in the Mayo area school meet. Lofgren tossed the shot 58 feet, 9 inches, breaking the previous record set by T. J. DeBates.
1973 – 50 years ago
- The Rochester area got 9.6 inches of snow, followed by high winds. Twenty-five storm-related deaths were reported in Iowa, Wisconsin, and Minnesota after the record April snowstorm.
- The 10th annual KROC Home and Vacation show will open at Graham Arena this week.
- Girls athletics in Minnesota continues to grow. Region and district meets are set for next year in basketball, volleyball, gymnastics, swimming, and tennis. Dorothy McIntyre is the director of girls sports for the Minnesota State High School League.
1948 – 75 years ago
- Minneapolis Mayor Hubert H. Humphrey feels President Truman can not be re-elected. Humphrey is surveying the field for other Democratic presidential nominees.
- Chatfield’s oldest church and earliest landmark was moved from the German Lutheran property to First street, where it will now be used as a residence. The church was built by early settlers in 1856.
- Cole Black was selected as captain of the 1948-49 Lake City High School football team, and Donald Olson was named the Lake City basketball team captain for the next season.
1923 – 100 years ago
- Better protection for railroad crossings in Rochester were promised to the city fathers by representatives from the Great Western and Northwestern railroads. Flagmen at crossings will now be in place from 6:30 a.m. till 11:00 p.m. Improved maintenance of the crossings was also discussed.
- The appointment of an additional policewoman and social worker was authorized by the Rochester city council. The annual salary was set at $1,640.
- Dr. W. J. Mayo will attend a meeting of the Board of Regents of the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.
