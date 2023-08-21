1973: Gopher freshman quarterback Tony Dungy has potential
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- Former Minnesota head football coach Jim Wacker has been hired as the new athletic director at Southwest Texas State. (Wacker died in 2003 after a battle with cancer. The football field at Southwest Texas State is named "Jim Wacker Field" in his honor.)
1973 – 50 years ago
- New fires broke out in the parched Northwest, where more than 10,000 firefighters worked to control about 40 significant forest and brush fires.
- During spring football practice, University of Minnesota football coach Cal Stoll said first-year quarterback Tony Dungy has excellent high school credentials. (Dungy would be named the Gopher's most valuable player in 1975 and 1976.)
1948 – 75 years ago
- The new housing act allows financing for new homes with a five percent down and a 30-year-to-pay mortgage. The Federal Housing Administration can insure your home if the mortgage is not over $6,000.
- Girl shows were banned from the Brown County fair in New Ulm after 200 4-H exhibitors withdrew in protest against the shows on the Midway. The fair officials surrendered to the demonstrations. Once the agreement was reached, all 4-H exhibits returned.
- Dr. Leo Rigler of the University of Minnesota reported that most stomach cancers can be detected in early stages through an x-ray examination.
1923 – 100 years ago
- The first annual horse show featuring some of the finest saddle horses in the area will be one of the star attractions at the Olmsted County Fair this evening.
- For each paid admission to the fair, those 16 and over will be entered into a drawing for a free kitchen cabinet worth $65.
- Despite the rumors, the Great Western railroad officials stated that they have no intentions of ending the non-stop train between Rochester and the Twin Cities.
