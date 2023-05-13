1973: Gov. Anderson signs bill to outlaw studded tires
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- Baccalaureate has been part of Rochester’s graduation season since 1969. The service provides seniors a chance to reflect. The 1998 Rochester city-wide baccalaureate will be held at Mayo Civic Auditorium.
1973 – 50 years ago
- Gov. Wendell Anderson has signed a bill that outlaws studded tires on the state’s roadways in Minnesota.
- Richard Bernatz has been named the valedictorian of the 1973 graduating class of Chosen Valley High School. David Hanson was named salutatorian.
- Cheryl Quinnell, Spring Grove, was crowned Spring Grove’s 1973 Syttende Mai queen.
1948 – 75 years ago
- The American Legion Auxiliary is dedicated to assisting veterans and their communities. This weekend is Poppy Days. By buying a Poppy, you will help the Auxiliary continue this vital mission.
- The Mabel High School commencement will be held at the school auditorium for 29 graduates of the class of 1948.
1923 – 100 years ago
- Two young girls, three years of age, were found playing calmly in the middle of the Great Western railroad tracks near the depot. The station agent heard the girls and promptly removed them both from danger.
- The Rochester baseball club defeated the State hospital nine by a score of 5-1.
- Despite solid community support, the school board has deferred establishing a junior college in Austin for another year.
