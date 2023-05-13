99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

1973: Gov. Anderson signs bill to outlaw studded tires

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • Baccalaureate has been part of Rochester’s graduation season since 1969. The service provides seniors a chance to reflect. The 1998 Rochester city-wide baccalaureate will be held at Mayo Civic Auditorium.
Find more news important to you

1973 – 50 years ago

  • Gov. Wendell Anderson has signed a bill that outlaws studded tires on the state’s roadways in Minnesota.
  • Richard Bernatz has been named the valedictorian of the 1973 graduating class of Chosen Valley High School. David Hanson was named salutatorian.
  • Cheryl Quinnell, Spring Grove, was crowned Spring Grove’s 1973 Syttende Mai queen.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • The American Legion Auxiliary is dedicated to assisting veterans and their communities. This weekend is Poppy Days. By buying a Poppy, you will help the Auxiliary continue this vital mission.
  • The Mabel High School commencement will be held at the school auditorium for 29 graduates of the class of 1948.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • Two young girls, three years of age, were found playing calmly in the middle of the Great Western railroad tracks near the depot. The station agent heard the girls and promptly removed them both from danger.
  • The Rochester baseball club defeated the State hospital nine by a score of 5-1.
  • Despite solid community support, the school board has deferred establishing a junior college in Austin for another year.
What To Read Next
Day in History graphic
Community
1998: Garrison Keillor at the dedication of a plaque at an area rest stop
May 12, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1998: Elizabethan Room to close as a dining landmark
May 11, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1973: Roxanne Luck, Rochester, wins Minnesota two-baton twirling competition
May 10, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


MATYS.BRASSARD.MUG.2.jpg
Sports
Brassard, Bruins 'power' past Norsemen, now one win away from first postseason title in 8 years
May 12, 2023 09:49 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Century, Northfield boys lacrosse
Prep
Photos: Century, Northfield boys lacrosse on May 12, 2023
May 12, 2023 08:55 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Mayo Clinic
Business
Mayo Clinic Board postpones $4 billion decision until fates of contested bills are resolved
May 12, 2023 06:26 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
IMG_0400.JPG
Minnesota
Blue Water Farms wants to make Red Wing property the home of its walleye farm
May 12, 2023 05:15 PM
 · 
By  Noah Fish