1973: Hardee’s to take over Sandy’s Drive-In
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- An annual report found that the average cost of child care is $4,000 per child each year. Many families are struggling to find affordable child care programs. (Depending on age, child care today can range from $5,000-$10,000 per year.)
- Ouyen Dang, from Mayo High School, has been selected as the Downtown Kiwanis Student of the Month.
- Richard and Barb Butturff will be honored as Olmsted County’s Adult Foster Care Providers of the Year.
1973 – 50 years ago
- The Hardee’s Charco-Broiled Hamburger Co. chain will take over the operation of Sandy’s Drive-In at the U.S. Beltline near 1st Ave.
- Jeff Wendler of Kasson-Mantorville took medalist honors in an eight-team Hiawatha Valley Conference meet at the Zumbrota Golf Club.
- Rod Raver of Rochester John Marshall, a high jumper, went 6 feet-9 inches in the Traveling Classic Track Meet at Anoka. It was the best performance ever by a high school high jumper in Minnesota.
1948 – 75 years ago
- President Harry Truman’s address before the American Conference on Family Life tomorrow will be broadcast over KWNO radio.
- Tickets are now on sale at Edstrom’s Music Store for the upcoming appearance of Louis Armstrong and his concert group at the Mayo Civic Auditorium. Admission prices are $2.40 and $1.20.
1923 – 100 years ago
- The annual junior and senior high school exhibition drew a large crowd. The high school was filled with parents and interested citizens. The work displayed shows the high standards of the Rochester school system.
- Members of the famous Yorkshire “Henpecked Club” had their once-a-year outing. Members are loyal to a pledge of secrecy, and “henpecked” members hope not to be disturbed by the “henpeckers.” The club claims Adam as its first member.
- The boat North Star, owned by Doctors William J. and Charles H., Mayo is docked at Harriet Island near St. Paul for minor overhauling.
ADVERTISEMENT