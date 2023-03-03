1973: IBM introduces the “Corrective Selectric II” typewriter

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Kathleen Krull estimates she's called around 100 property managers, landlords and other resources trying to get help. She was able to secure housing through her own grit, but barriers remain high.

The 1960s saw a change in how teens danced. Out were the waltz, and in were the latest fad dances.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.