Community

1973: IBM introduces the “Corrective Selectric II” typewriter

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
March 03, 2023 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • The Toyota Camry led the list of 1997’s most stolen cars.
  • Four Rochester basketball players were selected to the boys Big Nine Conference all-conference team. Sam Tri, Evan Odim, and Jesse Kieffer were selected from Rochester Mayo. Rochester John Marshall’s Andy Brandt was named.
1973 – 50 years ago

  • Mankato’s two high schools have been officially named “Mankato East” and “Mankato West.”
  • The new IBM typewriter, the “Corrective Selectric II,” has the capability for the operator to backspace, hit a correcting key, and then type in the correct character. The correcting ribbon lifts errors off the page. The price for the innovative typewriter starts at $620.00.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • The purchase of 500 parking meters has been approved by the Rochester city council. A bid has been accepted of $75 per installed meter. Five cents will give the customer one hour of parking, and one cent will provide 12 minutes.
  • The Funk & Wagnalls 26-volume Encyclopedia editions are on sale for $1.39 per volume.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • Daily newspapers have been urged for classrooms in public schools by the National Education Association.
  • Coach Cowles coached his basketball boys to an excellent season with only one loss. The Rochester High team has won eight and lost one. The one loss came to Austin High School.
  • E. A. and Ella Knowlton will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. The Knowlton family has left a stamp of service on the community of Rochester. Mr. Knowlton is a pioneer businessman, successful merchant, and city builder. Mrs. Knowlton is active as a leader in the affairs of the Methodist Episcopal church and other community organizations.
