1973: Karl Kassulke, Vikings player, seriously injured in a motorcycle-car accident

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- Matt Manley scored a hole-in-one on the fifth hole at Soldiers Field Golf Course using a 4-iron. Manley was playing in the 13th annual Steve Engelbert Memorial Junior Scramble. His team also won first place. Others on his team included Brian Olson, Jeff Brown, Jared Paukert, and Blake Colby.
1973 – 50 years ago
- The Duluth Works of U.S. Steel Corp. will close by October 1973, with 700 jobs affected. (In 1971, 1,600 employees lost their jobs to the closure of the “hot-side” operation).
- The popular Minnesota Viking defensive back Karl Kassulke is in critical condition from injuries suffered in a car-motorcycle accident on Interstate 494 in Minnetonka. (Kassulke never played football again and died October 27, 2008.)
- A new “parental leave policy” allows male teachers in St. Paul public schools to take maternity leave just as women.
1948 – 75 years ago
- The U.S.O. is coming back. The wartime organization that provided clubs and entertainment for service members is being re-activated to meet a need created by the current expansion of our armed forces.
- The Elgin Village Park floodlights were dedicated in formal ceremonies and speeches. After the program. The Plainview All-Stars played the Elgin All-Stars in a softball game under the lights. The Elgin squad still could not see very well as they got hammered 9-0.
1923 – 100 years ago
- The new Chicago Great Western non-stop passenger train leaves Rochester at 4:00 p.m. and arrives in St. Paul at 6:50 p.m. Ticket prices are $3.36. Other trains leave Rochester headed to the Twin Cites at 4:00 a.m., 6:45 a.m., and 12:40 p.m.
- Dr. W. P. Finney of Rochester was elected president of the Southern Minnesota Golf Association at the annual meeting.
- The W. J. Mayo party, who have been touring Europe, is expected to arrive in New York City on the R.M.S. Adriatic liner in the next few days.
