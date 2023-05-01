99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community

1973: Keith Kangas hurls one-hit shutout in victory for John Marshall

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • The first construction phase on the U.S. 14 bypass around Dodge Center will begin. This work is part of a four-year plan to move U.S. 14 south of Dodge Center.
  • The bell of St. John's Church in Kasson, taken down during construction four years ago, has been put in a new tower and will be dedicated to Rev. Curtis Johnson, who was pastor of the church for 36 years.
1973 – 50 years ago

  • Keith Kangas hurled a one-hit shutout as the Rochester John Marshall Rockets whipped St. Paul Humboldt 5-0 in high school baseball.
  • Michele Demro, a Rochester State Junior College nursing student, has been elected Student Senate President for the next school year. She is the first female head of student government at RSJC since 1947.
  • The historic village of Forestville has been named to the National Register of Historic Places.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • The nation's memorial to World War II dead – the Gold Star lapel button – will be ready for distribution to the next of kin of men and women of all the armed forces who died for their country.
  • Rochester High's fire-ball ace Dick Hoeft pitched a two-hitter as Rochester downed Winona 9-0 in both teams' Big Nine baseball conference opener.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • Living costs have increased 68.8 percent in the United States in the past ten years.
  • Dr. Charles H. Mayo, the surgeon of Rochester, Minn., attended a luncheon with Dr. Claudis Legaud and Madame Curie at the Carcel de la Renaissance, Paris.
  • Myra Roggensack attained a speed of forty-five words per minute during the high school typing speed tests to be the fastest in her commercial class of thirteen.
