1973: Lea College in Albert Lea closes
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- The state’s largest and oldest mental health state hospital in Faribault has closed its doors. The facility opened in 1879, and in 1920 it held 1,7452 patients; in the mid ‘50s’ the population peaked at 3,355.
1973 – 50 years ago
- Congress is expected to approve a 5.6 percent increase in Social Security payments. Currently, the average payment is $161 per month. The increase would hike the average amount to $170 per month.
- Lea College in Albert Lea will close in August. The school is only 7 years old. Fifty-four students recently graduated from the college.
- Mediation sessions have begun to settle a contract dispute between St. Marys Hospital and the union representing 500 hospital orderlies, nurses’ aides, maintenance, and food service workers.
1948 – 75 years ago
- A Chamber of Commerce-sponsored golf tournament was held at Soldiers Field golf course in Rochester. Players came from Austin, Albert Lea, and Winona.
- A strong earthquake, centered north of Fukui, Japan, killed over 3,700, injured up to 22,000, and destroyed 36,000 buildings. Tidal waves and fires immediately followed the earthquake.
- Ted Williams of the Boston Red Sox is having a monster year, currently hitting .415. (Williams final ’48 season statistics were a .369 batting average, 25 home runs, and 127 runs batted in.)
1923 – 100 years ago
- Wanted: A neat-looking, moral young man aged 18 to 21 with some high school education. Write a response to The Post and Record.
- For Rent: One-room house furnished - $12 a month; two-room house - $10 per month; eight-room house modern - $40 per month.
