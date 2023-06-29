Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

1973: Lea College in Albert Lea closes

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • The state’s largest and oldest mental health state hospital in Faribault has closed its doors. The facility opened in 1879, and in 1920 it held 1,7452 patients; in the mid ‘50s’ the population peaked at 3,355.
Find more news important to you

1973 – 50 years ago

  • Congress is expected to approve a 5.6 percent increase in Social Security payments. Currently, the average payment is $161 per month. The increase would hike the average amount to $170 per month.
  • Lea College in Albert Lea will close in August. The school is only 7 years old. Fifty-four students recently graduated from the college.
  • Mediation sessions have begun to settle a contract dispute between St. Marys Hospital and the union representing 500 hospital orderlies, nurses’ aides, maintenance, and food service workers.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • A Chamber of Commerce-sponsored golf tournament was held at Soldiers Field golf course in Rochester. Players came from Austin, Albert Lea, and Winona.
  • A strong earthquake, centered north of Fukui, Japan, killed over 3,700, injured up to 22,000, and destroyed 36,000 buildings. Tidal waves and fires immediately followed the earthquake.
  • Ted Williams of the Boston Red Sox is having a monster year, currently hitting .415. (Williams final ’48 season statistics were a .369 batting average, 25 home runs, and 127 runs batted in.)

1923 – 100 years ago

  • Wanted: A neat-looking, moral young man aged 18 to 21 with some high school education. Write a response to The Post and Record.
  • For Rent: One-room house furnished - $12 a month; two-room house - $10 per month; eight-room house modern - $40 per month.
What To Read Next
Day in History graphic
Community
1948: Airlift begins to assist West Berlin
June 28, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Ivan Idso
Community
Ivan Idso has dedicated years to the Rochester community and has no plans to stop
June 27, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon
Isha Kapoor.png
Community
Isha Kapoor: Graduation ceremony marked the first of many 'lasts'
June 27, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Isha Kapoor
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Rochester Towers Condominiums
Business
Rochester Towers association wants residents to return for 'limited occupancy'
June 28, 2023 05:21 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
062823-Honkers v Mud Puppies
Members Only
Sports
Photos: Rochester Honkers, Minnesota Mud Puppies baseball on June 28, 2023
June 28, 2023 04:17 PM
 · 
By  Daniel Jacobi II
7dd440c5b277aafbe6cdba36bb756847.jpg
Local
Options for replacing Graham Park grandstand being considered
June 28, 2023 09:39 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Fire Call at Galleria at University Square
Local
Galleria at University Square closed after fire
June 28, 2023 08:27 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe