1973: Lourdes basketball team wins Independent State Tournament
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- The Rochester Fire Department will be purchasing three new fire trucks. Almost $1.3 million has been budgeted for this purpose. The new trucks will replace a 1982 ladder truck and the 1969 and 1971 pumper trucks.
- High-ranking government auditors warned that it's probably too late to fix all the year 2000 bugs in the critical computer systems. Many government functions may be disrupted.
1973 – 50 years ago
- Lourdes High School's basketball team, coached by Jerry Fogarty, won the Minnesota Independent High School Tournament with a last-second 47-46 victory over Edgerton Southwest Christian. Lourdes' Bernie Miller was the recipient of the Outstanding Tournament Player trophy.
- A cable television station will begin operation in Austin. Austin Cablevision is the city's first cable television service.
1948 – 75 years ago
- KWNO radio will carry the 1948 Academy Award Ceremonies. (Edmund Gwenn won the best supporting actor Oscar for portraying Santa Claus in the motion picture, "Miracle on 34th Street."
- Dr. Mary Giffin, a psychiatrist at Mayo Clinic and St. Marys Hospital, Rochester, told a group of students at the College of Saint Teresa that we must "learn to laugh at ourselves…. because if you can do that, you and your problems become simple to solve."
1923 – 100 years ago
- Hundreds of Rotarians were in St. Paul to attend the annual Northwest convention. It has been reported that a charter for Rochester has been approved.
- Exquisite gowns, charming models, Paris styles, and chic hats will be displayed in the E. A. Knowlton Company Spring Style Show at the Lawler theatre.
- Chimney fires were responsible for both calls for the Rochester Fire Department last night. Both fires were quickly extinguished, and the damage was minor.
