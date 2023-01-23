1973: Lyndon B. Johnson, the 36th president, dies
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- It’s official. The National Hockey League’s expansion franchise in Minnesota will be called the Wild. The Wild will begin to play in the 2000-01 season in a new arena in St. Paul. The Minnesota North Stars moved to Dallas after the 1992-93 season.
1973 – 50 years ago
- Lyndon B. Johnson, the 36th president of the United States, died of a heart attack at his ranch in Texas. Johnson was sworn into office in November 1963 following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Reforms that Johnson championed included Medicare, Head Start, the Voting Rights Act, and the Civil Rights Act.
- Heavy equipment is being called in to break through a wall of ice blocking a road near Millville. The blocks of ice were carried by the Zumbro River flood waters and left on a township road.
1948 – 75 years ago
- The 21st. annual meeting of the Boys Scouts Gamehaven Area Council met in Rochester with over 450 persons attending. Silver Beaver awards were presented to Enoch Dixon, Rochester, and Seward Abbot, Dodge Center, by Dr. R. D. Mussey.
- The St. Charles High School 1948 yearbook staff includes Gerald Patterson as Editor-in-chief and Lois Jean Smith and Robert Reiland as art editors.
- A county radio speaking contest will be held at Lewiston High School. Contestants will write a five-minute radio script on “How Can I Help Maintain World Peace by Respecting the Rights and Needs of Others.”
1923 – 100 years ago
- E. A. Ross, writer, and lecturer at the University of Wisconsin, states that man is the handicapped half of humanity. Man’s pugnacity, and his tendency to pick a fight are not traits possessed by the female of the species.
- Dr. L. J. Stacy of the Mayo Clinic is a patient in the hospital herself after a fall on the municipal ice rink. X-ray plates have not yet revealed the extent of her injuries.
- The new term of evening classes will begin. Classes are shorthand, typing, bookkeeping, spelling, arithmetic, and Americanization.
