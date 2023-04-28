1973: Mary Gludt becomes the first female attorney in Wabasha County
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- Mayor Chuck Canfield announced members of Rochester’s Millennium Celebration Committee. The chair is John Wade.
- The Rochester John Marshall class of 1978 will have their 20-year reunion at the Holiday Inn South.
1973 – 50 years ago
- Mary Gludt has become the first female attorney in Wabasha County to be admitted to the Minnesota State Bar Association.
- 33 Explorers, primarily girls, filled bags with trash along U.S. 52 from Rochester to Oronoco as part of Eco-Day. Another troop of Rochester area Scouts planted 100 Norway pines along I-90 near the Houston exchange in Winona County.
1948 – 75 years ago
- W. B. McPherson, of Fairfax, Minn., has been appointed the new St. Charles superintendent of schools for the coming school year.
- The United States Navy Band will appear at the Mayo Civic Auditorium next month. The band has 50 musicians and 10 soloists.
- The senior class of Elgin High School will present “There’ll Come a Day.” Cast members include Harold Beck, Virginia Mullin, and Lois Bany.
1923 – 100 years ago
- Two female college students at a major university recently suspended for smoking cigarettes are threatening legal action if not reinstated.
- Ten children were arrested by Rochester police for violating the 9:00 p.m. curfew. The boys were held at the police station until their parents picked them up.
- Miss Mava Olds, guest of Mrs. D. C. Balfour, will join a party in St. Paul on the Mayo steamer bound for Winona. From there, she will travel back to her home in Tacoma.
