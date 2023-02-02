1973: Mayo Clinic does not intend to be a center for abortions
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
We are part of The Trust Project.
1998 – 25 years ago
- Rochester Community and Technical College will celebrate the 12th annual National Girls and Women in Sports Day by allowing free admission to the men's and women's basketball doubleheader at Rockenbach Gymnasium.
- Jamie Bell of Kasson-Mantorville was named a finalist for the Ms. Minnesota Basketball Award.
- Capt. Roger Peterson of the Rochester Police Department, who has headed investigations of major crimes in Rochester, was promoted to deputy chief.
A special order and compliments of Mamie Eisenhower added to Newton Holland's success story.
Columnist Steve Lange looks back at 20 years of area police blotter reports.
Joe Louis faced Iowa-born boxer Orian Ott in a four-round exhibition bout.
1973 – 50 years ago
- Mayo Clinic does not intend to become a center for abortions, the Clinic's Board of Directors announced. In essence, Mayo's policy has always been in line with the U.S. Supreme Court rulings and general ethics, which says physicians never have to do anything against their religious or moral beliefs.
- Full-time enrollment at Rochester State Junior College is $1,390. That is a drop of 2 percent from last fall.
1948 – 75 years ago
- Whoopee John and his orchestra will play in the Winona Armory this Friday. This will be the last special dance before lent.
- Jane Fleming of Minneapolis won the ladies' novice event at the Midwestern Figure Skating meet in Rochester.
- Helen Keller, blind and deaf since the age of 19 months, was in Minnesota today to address school groups on behalf of the American Youth for World Youth. This group aids war-disabled and war-blinded children.
1923 – 100 years ago
- The musical comedy "Alice! Where Art Thou?" will be presented at the Metropolitan Theatre.
- Conrad Fur Company has a special sale of fur coats. If you have been planning to buy a fur coat, now is the time.
- The Lawler is now showing, for the first time on any screen, "NERO," the silent film that portrays the life of the Roman Emperor, Nero.
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
When you scratch the surface of the power, you realize there is something slightly menacing underneath. And if you look deeper, you understand that it's suffering.
I am one-quarter Indian, although I have never felt especially connected to my Indian heritage. Just last month that changed when my family and I took a two-week trip to India with my grandfather. This trip was the farthest I had ever been from home, and it offered me an opportunity to broaden my understanding of both the world and myself.
There’s a reason scrolling through my feed doesn’t feel satisfying — complying with an algorithm is a mindless act. I believe we can all benefit by making a conscious effort to seek out information.