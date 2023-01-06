1973: Mayo hopes to attract more women and minorities as physicians
Highlights of events in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
We are part of The Trust Project.
1998 — 25 years ago
- City of Rochester season golf passes for 1998 will cost $395 for a single, $585 for a family, and $280 for seniors.
- Record-breaking city growth in 1997 was the theme of the state of the city address given by Rochester’s Mayor Chuck Canfield.
1973 — 50 years ago
- Ricky Clark, who won the Minnesota State High School League 119-lb. wrestling championship last season, took only 58 seconds to score a pin in his first college match for Rochester State Junior College. (Clark was inducted into the Dover-Eyota Wall of Fame in 2016.)
- Mayo Clinic is gearing up to conduct a campaign to attract more women and minorities, both as physicians and paramedical work. Mayo hopes to recruit women physicians in obstetrics, gynecology, and general medicine.
1948 — 75 years ago
- The annual $10,000 Bing Crosby Pro-Am golf tournament will be held on Monterey Peninsula and Pebble Beach, two of the most scenic golf courses in the country. (The professional winner was Lloyd Mangrum.)
- In Texas, bees escaped from a transport truck while it was stopped at a traffic light in front of an elementary school during noon recess. The bees were not happy because they attacked the children and 300 kids suffered bee stings.
1923 — 100 years ago
- Talking into the telephone and watching that person simultaneously on the other end of the line will be an everyday occurrence in a year or two, according to a French inventor.
- Rochester high school students taking the agricultural class will have a change in their classroom routine when lantern slides are shown. Educators across the country realize that pictures, charts, slides, and moving pictures help improve classroom learning.
Highlights of events in 1996, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
LBJ brought his minds and his friendship to Mayo Clinic.