1973: Mayo hopes to attract more women and minorities as physicians

Highlights of events in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

By Loren Else
January 06, 2023 12:00 AM
1998 — 25 years ago

  • City of Rochester season golf passes for 1998 will cost $395 for a single, $585 for a family, and $280 for seniors.
  • Record-breaking city growth in 1997 was the theme of the state of the city address given by Rochester’s Mayor Chuck Canfield.

1973 — 50 years ago

  • Ricky Clark, who won the Minnesota State High School League 119-lb. wrestling championship last season, took only 58 seconds to score a pin in his first college match for Rochester State Junior College. (Clark was inducted into the Dover-Eyota Wall of Fame in 2016.)
  • Mayo Clinic is gearing up to conduct a campaign to attract more women and minorities, both as physicians and paramedical work. Mayo hopes to recruit women physicians in obstetrics, gynecology, and general medicine.

1948 — 75 years ago

  • The annual $10,000 Bing Crosby Pro-Am golf tournament will be held on Monterey Peninsula and Pebble Beach, two of the most scenic golf courses in the country. (The professional winner was Lloyd Mangrum.)
  • In Texas, bees escaped from a transport truck while it was stopped at a traffic light in front of an elementary school during noon recess. The bees were not happy because they attacked the children and 300 kids suffered bee stings.

1923 — 100 years ago

  • Talking into the telephone and watching that person simultaneously on the other end of the line will be an everyday occurrence in a year or two, according to a French inventor.
  • Rochester high school students taking the agricultural class will have a change in their classroom routine when lantern slides are shown. Educators across the country realize that pictures, charts, slides, and moving pictures help improve classroom learning.
