1973: McNish, athletic director, coach, and teacher, retires from the Rochester school system

1998 – 25 years ago
- Swedish Heritage Days will mark its 65th anniversary at Minnehaha Park in south Minneapolis. The day will include a Swedish worship service, Swedish dancers and fiddlers, and a Miss Swedish Day will be crowned.
- President Clinton and China President Jiang Zemin agreed they would no longer target nuclear weapons at each other’s country.
1973 – 50 years ago
- Robert McNish, former Rochester High School athletic director, basketball, and football coach, will retire from the school district. McNish has been in the Rochester school system for 31 years. As a basketball coach, he had four Minnesota State High School Basketball Tournament teams. (McNish is in the Hamline University Athletic Hall of Fame.
- Creative people from the area gathered in Mantorville for the first annual Artist and Authors Day. Around 250 attended the bash.
- Eggs being sold for $1.00 per dozen is being forecast by industry spokespersons. Currently, poultry producers are in the unworkable position of paying out more than they receive.
1948 – 75 years ago
- Anson Baker, 98, one of Minnesota’s two surviving Civil War veterans, has died at the Minneapolis Soldiers home hospital. Baker’s death leaves only Albert Woolson, 101, in Duluth as the state’s only living member of the Grand Army of the Republic. (Woolson would live to be 106 and died in Duluth in 1956).
1923 – 100 years ago
- A daring individual stole the Rochester police chief’s Ford touring car parked outside the police station. The chief thinks it might have been a disgruntled bootlegger.
- The C. R. Delaney clothing store was broken into and robbed during the night. The place was ransacked, and several suitcases were taken.
- The Rochester Boy Scouts have accepted an invitation to camp at Lake Shield near Faribault. They will unite with the Faribault scouts.
