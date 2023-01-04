1973: Medicare premiums to increase by 50 cents
Highlights of events in 1996, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
We are part of The Trust Project.
1998 — 25 years ago
- Freezing rain coated much of southern Minnesota, causing numerous accidents and forcing schools to close.
- Phil Henoch, co-owner of the McDonald’s restaurants in Rochester, has been named the first emeritus trustee of the Ronald McDonald House.
1973 — 50 years ago
- Medicare premiums will increase 50 cents a month beginning July 1. The new rate will be $6.30 a month.
- Karl Rolvaag, 29th governor of Minnesota, was sworn in to a six-year term as state public service commissioner.
- Embers, a family-style restaurant chain headquartered in St. Paul, opened in Rochester. It has seating for 180, and will employ between 75 and 100.
1948 — 75 years ago
- A wooded 160-acre tract up a hill from Lake Superior will be the new home of the University of Minnesota’s Duluth branch. The campus’ future buildings, with a science building first, will be built on the new campus site.
- Minneapolis Mayor Herbert H. Humphrey has been named the “outstanding Minneapolitan of the year” by Minneapolis leaders.
- The George Washington Carver memorial 3-cent stamp will go on sale. It will mark the fifth anniversary of the death of the famed Black scientist, educator and humanitarian.
1923 — 100 years ago
- Red Crown, the high-grade winter gasoline, sells for 21.5 cents a gallon at Standard Oil Service Stations.
- The annual clearance sale is being held at The Emporium on South Broadway. Skirts are $5, winter coats are $10, and business dresses are $12.95.
- For Sale: Oak wood sawed — $7 per ton, mixed wood sawed $6.00 per cord.
LBJ brought his minds and his friendship to Mayo Clinic.
I hope that I can inspire young girls to try percussion, as it can be extremely fun, entertaining, and soul-liberating.
Adopting the "5-by-5" rule has helped me 'zoom out' to appreciate setbacks at their true scale.