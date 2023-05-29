99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

1973: Memorial Day travelers seek gasoline

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • Vice President Al Gore and Gen. Colin Powell were in Minneapolis today to praise Minnesotans for creating programs to assist at-risk youth.
1973 – 50 years ago

  • Dwindling gasoline supplies left many Memorial Day motorists hunting for gas in many parts of the country. Some stations were limiting purchases to 10 gallons.
  • The valedictorian of Elgin-Millville Community School is Ruth Hanson, and the salutatorian is Sandra Wehrs.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • Moonlight swimming in the Mississippi River has become a popular sport with the arrival of warm weather.
  • President Harry S. Truman’s address at the American Legion exercises at the Arlington amphitheater in Washington D.C. will be broadcast over KWNO radio.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • A record-breaking commercial flight took off from St. Paul today with a destination of Seattle. The trip is a total of 1,700 miles.
  • Memorial Day will be observed in the city with ceremonials for heroes of the blue, the white, and the khaki. The William T. McCoy American Legion Post oversees the program.
  • School district #80 will build a new schoolhouse for $6,000. The new school will be located south of Pine Island.
