1973: Military draft to end June 30

1998 – 25 years ago
- A three-member commission has begun the process of deciding how to select the person to lead the Rochester Police Department. Current Police Chief Pat Farrell has announced his retirement.
- The fiscal year 1997 was a record breaker for Rochester’s Mayo Civic Center. The facility topped $1 million in revenues for the first time in its history.
1973 – 50 years ago
- Secretary of Defense Melvin Laird announced to Congress that the Pentagon plans to draft only 5,000 men before the induction authority expires next June 30. Laird stated that the success of an all-volunteer military will depend on Congressional approval of special incentive pay to attract people into the military.
- Rochester is one of the “safest” cities in the United States, according to a report received by Mayor Dewey Day. The news is from a New York publishing house that based the selections on FBI crime records.
1948 – 75 years ago
- The state game and fish division are contemplating issuing emergency pheasant hunting licenses to farmers in Southern Minnesota who have reported that the birds are doing thousands of dollars worth of crop damage.
- The Elgin American Legion Auxiliary has sent 25 pounds of candy to the VA hospital in Minneapolis.
- Cecilia Freese will be the host to the Cheerio Club at the Plainview Hotel. (Cheerio Clubs were for children and promoted goodwill.)
1923 – 100 years ago
- A $10 million manufacturing and assembly plant for Ford motors will be located in St. Paul. Ford has purchased 170 acres of land at the site of the government high dam on the Mississippi between St. Paul and Minneapolis. (The Ford plant would open in 1925, and projections were 14,000 workers would be hired.)
- The mayor of Rochester has ordered the police chief to ensure two police officers are on-site at the Sixth Street SW municipal sliding hill. After numerous reports of kids sliding across open intersections, supervision is needed to ensure the popular winter pastime is safe for all.
