Community

1973: Minnesota preparing for gasoline shortage

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • Mary Soukup-Selness of Mabel finished in the 13th annual Big Sur Marathon and, in doing so, raised $4,835 for fighting leukemia.
  • A 44,600-square-foot transportation museum will soon open in Owatonna, south of Cabela’s along Interstate-35.
1973 – 50 years ago

  • Construction of a state zoo was assured when the Minnesota Senate voted 52 to 12 to pass a bonding bill to supply at least $23 million for the project.
  • Minnesota officials are preparing a plan that would call for a form of gasoline rationing if the fuel shortage becomes more acute.
  • Highway 52, north of Rochester, was closed by the Highway Patrol because of flooding from the Zumbro River.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • The federal government is not kidding around regarding the toy included in a box of Crackerjacks. The Food and Drug Administration stated people will break their teeth or swallow the toy. United States deputy marshals have seized 89 cases of Crackerjacks.
  • Minnesota highway officials announced plans for over $22 million in highway construction beginning this year.
  • Citation ran to glory in the 74th Kentucky Derby. (Citation would win the triple crown in 1948, also winning the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes.)

1923 – 100 years ago

  • Slade Schuster was named valedictorian of the Rochester High School graduating class. Mabel Woolley received salutation honors.
  • City wagons will be collecting rubbish free of charge. Occupants of premises should leave the trash piled in the street or alleys. No stable manure will be picked up.
  • A raid was conducted by federal agents and Rochester police looking for liquor at the Manhattan Café. No unauthorized liquor was found.
