1973: Minnesota Vikings draft Chuck Foreman

1998 – 25 years ago
- Harvard Law School has hired Lani Guiner as its first tenured, woman of color female law professor. (Guinier had a remarkable career and devoted her life to justice, equality, and empowerment. She died on January 7, 2022.)
1973 – 50 years ago
- The Minneapolis City Council will vote on the downtown Minneapolis proposed domed football stadium. (The process of approving and funding a new stadium went on for several years. Construction would begin on the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome on December 20, 1979.)
- Chuck Forman, a player of many positions, was the Minnesota Vikings No. 1 pick in the college football draft.
1948 – 75 years ago
- A daughter was born to Shirley Temple and her husband, John Agar. The daughter, Linda Susan, was born at Santa Monica hospital, where Shirley was born on April 23, 1928.
- Two of the latest recordings will be sung by the Andrews sisters when they appear on ABC-KWNO radio.
- Plans have been approved by the Rushford baseball club to expand and renovate the American Legion ballpark in Rushford.
1923 – 100 years ago
- A cold wave will help with the new ice rink construction for the big skating exhibition sponsored by the Kiwanis club.
- An interesting film, "One Scar or Many," is being shown at the Lawler theatre. The picture is loaned from the University of Minnesota. It shows the manufacture and use of the smallpox vaccine.
