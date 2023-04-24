1973: Miss America wants swimsuit competition dropped
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- Gov. Arne Carlson issued a proclamation for Workers Memorial Day. Twenty-nine Minnesota Department of Transportation employees have been killed in work zone accidents since 1960. (The current number is 35 Minn. DOT workers, and 16 contractors have died in work zone accidents.)
1973 – 50 years ago
- Sources close to the Senate’s Watergate investigation said President Nixon was aware of a cover-up.
- Minnesota governor Wendell Anderson signed a bill that Minnesota anglers no longer need to buy a license once they reach the age of 65.
- Miss America, Terry Anne Meeuwsen, says she would like to see the swimsuit competition of the Miss America pageant eliminated as it is unnecessary and unnatural.
1948 – 75 years ago
- Senator Joseph Ball will deliver the Memorial Day address in Mabel this year. The arrangements are under the auspices of the American Legion Joseph B. Lund Post and the Kittleson-Onsgard Post of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
- Minnesota highway department engineers plan to relocate about one and a half miles of Highway 61 at the proposed $77,000,000 Reserve Mining Co. taconite plant at Beaver Bay. The highway will be moved several hundred feet inward.
1923 – 100 years ago
- According to a report from the Municipal Research Bureau, the average working man with a wife and three children needs $1,845.28 a year to maintain a minimum health and decent standard of living. Under this budget, only one hair brush per year is allowed for the entire family, and no medical costs are allotted.
- Invitations have been sent to all Minnesota State High School Athletic Association high schools to compete in the 22nd annual track and field games. Railroad fare will be refunded to each athlete who places first, second, or third in any event.
