1973: Mississippi River floods Aitkin County
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- The top three selling non-fiction books are “Tuesday With Morrie” by Mitch Albom, “Taking to Heaven: A Medium's Message of Life After Death” by James Van Praagh, and “Angela's Ashes” by Frank McCourt.
1973 – 50 years ago
- More than 100 service stations have closed in Minnesota. More will do so because of difficulties in getting gasoline from suppliers.
- In a whopper of a tale, the FBI announced the arrest of a man in connection with the theft of a 39,000-pound cargo of hamburger patties in South St. Paul.
1948 – 75 years ago
- The Mississippi River flooded 13,000 acres of land in Aitkin County. Gov. Youngdahl has visited the area and has called for the state emergency council to meet to determine what aid can be provided.
- A protest by the Black Hills Indian Council has gained the right for Native American women to compete in the "Miss America" contest. At the state level, officials agreed to drop the "white race" wording in qualifications. Darlene DeCoy, a young Native American woman, won the title Miss Black Hills in 1947 and Snow Queen of South Dakota in 1948.
1923 – 100 years ago
- Chief of Police Walter Newsom hopes to incorporate improvements to the department by installing radio capability in the police station and establishing improved criminal recordkeeping with fingerprinting.
- Thomas Courtney, town marshal of New Richmond, has died due to injuries sustained in making an arrest. While attempting to break up a disturbance in front of the Waseca Dance Hall, he was assaulted.
- Thieves broke the locked door of the chicken house at the Louis Warber farm northeast of Eyota and stole 175 chickens. In fleeing, the bandits forced the chickens to cross the road.
