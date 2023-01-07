99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community
News reporting
1973: New 4-bedroom home in Pine Island listed at $32,950

Highlights of events in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
January 07, 2023 12:00 AM
1998 — 25 years ago

  • Carol Carryer became the new president of the Rochester School Board. James Price was elected vice president.
  • Shane Yohe of Rochester Community and Technical College was named the Minnesota Community College Conference wrestler of the week based on his 4-0 performance in the Region XIII Duals Wrestling Tournament.

1973 — 50 years ago

  • For Sale: New 4-bedroom colonial, large living room, large kitchen, oversized two-car garage, ½ acre lot with pleasant view in Pine Island – listed at $32,950.
  • For Sale: A 1971 Chevy Impala – full power, air, vinyl roof, low mileage – first $2,150 takes her home.
  • Help Wanted: A cocktail server at the Outrigger Lounge. Will train – 20-30 hours per week – all evenings.

1948 — 75 years ago

  • Governor Thomas Dewey of New York blamed President Truman for the “exorbitant” cost of living.
  • People are reminded to get rid of their Christmas trees as dried-up trees in your home are a fire hazard.
  • The Lone Ranger will be a guest on the Bing Crosby radio show. An Old West drama will be played out with Bing playing Sheriff Creepalong Crosby.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • Rochester police made an early morning raid of a grocery store on 809 Second Avenue SW. They found a 25-gallon jar filled with about five gallons of illegal moonshine. The owner was arrested.
  • Elgin residents are outraged over the change in train service. The town only has one train a day each way. Business leaders are writing the Railroad Commission in St. Paul stating that they had better service in 1879 when they had three trains a day each way.
  • Dr. E. Starr Judd, chief of the section in surgery of the Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research, will be one of the main speakers at the third annual St. Paul clinic week.
