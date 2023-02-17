1973: No more homecoming queens at St. Cloud State
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- The United States Olympic women's hockey team won the gold medal with a 3-1 win over Canada in Nagano, Japan.
- The Olympic women's figure skating competition will now begin in Nagano. Favorites are American Michelle Kwan and Tara Lipinski. (Lipinski would become the youngest Olympic figure skating gold medalist at 15 years of age.)
1973 – 50 years ago
- National Guard companies from across the state will receive specialized winter training at Camp Ripley. Training will be received on cross-country skiing, land navigation, building roads, and ice reconnaissance.
- The official homecoming queen at St. Cloud State College has been ended – along with other royalty contests – by the Major Events Council. According to the college's Women's Equality Group, these actions perpetuate stereotypes about women.
1948 – 75 years ago
- Branch Rickey, general manager of the Brooklyn Dodgers, speaking at an annual football banquet at Wilberforce State University in Ohio, discussed Jackie Robinson's signing to play major league baseball despite the objections of fifteen major league clubs. (Wilberforce is the nation's oldest, private, historically Black University.) Rickey said, "The American public is not as concerned with a first baseman's pigmentation as it is with the power of his swing, the dexterity of his slide, and the speed of his legs."
1923 – 100 years ago
- "Oliver Twist," probably the best picture this year, will be showing at the Lawler Theatre for four days. The silent film, based on the 1838 Dicken's novel, stars Jackie Coogan.
- Plans are underway to organize a Rochester Ski club that will be admitted to the National Ski Association. This will enable members to enter state and national tournaments.
- There are two entrants for the Rochester mayor's office. They are C. D. Brown, incumbent, and Julius J. Reiter.
