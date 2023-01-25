1973: North Star goalie Gump Worsley retires
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- La Crosse, Wisc., has been chosen as one of two cities in the nation for President Clinton's post-State of the Union speech. Tickets for his speech at the La Crosse Center are free.
Joe Louis faced Iowa-born boxer Orian Ott in a four-round exhibition bout.
1973 – 50 years ago
- The League of Minnesota Municipalities reported that a $2-an-hour minimum wage and a 40-hour work week would cost the Minnesota taxpayer millions of dollars.
- An era in National League Hockey history ended when Lorne (Gump) Worsley of the Minnesota North Stars announced his retirement. General Manager Wren Blair said Gump rated as one of the top four goalies ever to play the game.
- Funeral services for former President Lyndon Johnson were held in Washington, after which the body was flown to Texas for burial.
1948 – 75 years ago
- Col. Ernie B. Miller, commander of the Minnesota National Guard 194th Tank Battalion in the Philippines, was captured when the Japanese attacked and survived the Bataan Death March. Miller's book on the horrific experience, 'Bataan Uncensored,' will soon be published. Excerpts of his book will be appearing in the Minneapolis Morning Tribune.
- Carol Jean Dugstad will represent Rochester at the St. Paul Winter Carnival.
1923 – 100 years ago
- At a Men's Club banquet in Rochester, the guest speaker appealed to the men to develop their spiritual side of character.
- The little red schoolhouse, a long-revered institution of rural America, is doomed. In place of these small schoolhouses, there will be more construction of large brick buildings and the adoption of consolidated school plans.
- John Brin, Stewartville attorney, had the misfortune to get stuck in a snowdrift on his way to Rochester. Horace Doty came to the rescue and brought him to Rochester.
