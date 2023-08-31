1973: Packer great Ray Nitschke retires
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- The Minnesota Education Association and the Minnesota Federation of Teachers will merge. The new union will be called Education Minnesota.
- The RCTC football team’s first play of the season was Jeff Zenner taking the opening kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown. The Yellowjackets won their season opener 26-12 over Vermilion.
1973 – 50 years ago
- Green Bay Packer great Ray Nitschke announced his retirement. Nitschke said his only regret is “that I can’t turn the clock back to 1958 and become a Packer all over again.” (Nitschke was named to Pro Football’s Hall of Fame in 1978.)
- Labor Day weekend motorists will find service stations closed, either for lack of fuel or in protest over the government’s gasoline price controls.
- Lady Bird Johnson and her daughter Luci Nugget are scheduled to arrive in Rochester today for routine examinations at the Mayo Clinic.
1948 – 75 years ago
- Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall star in the thriller “Dark Passage,” now showing at area theaters.
- Old time dance tonight at the Sugar Loaf Tavern. Admission is 75 cents to hear Stan Thurston and his Idlewild Orchestra.
- The Minnesota public school system, which usually ranks in the upper brackets in educational surveys, ranks 47th out of 49 states in the proportion of rural pupils who go on to attend high school.
1923 – 100 years ago
- Persons between 14 and 21 must obtain a license to hunt any game in Minnesota. However, they will not be required to pay any fee for any license.
- The Boston Store on South Broadway has a back-to-school sale with boys’ all-wool sweaters for $2.95, boys’ caps for $1.00, and boys’ all-wool suits for $6.95.
- All local labor will be employed to lay 4,000 feet of water mains in Rochester this fall.
