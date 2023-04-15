1973: Patients moved just in time
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- Lanesboro has won a Great American Main Street Award. The National Trust for Historical Preservation’s Main Street Center gives the award.
1973 – 50 years ago
- Five patients were evacuated from a wing of the Caledonia Community Hospital before a portion of the building collapsed. A nurse heard a noise, spotted a crack in the wall, and moved patients out of the area.
- Sister Mary Brigh, former administrator for St. Marys Hospital, will be a guest speaker at the Rochester School of Practical Nursing Alumni Association dinner at the Town House Restaurant.
1948 – 75 years ago
- Gov. Luther Youngdahl proclaimed “Minnesota Aviation week.” The governor stated, “Minnesota has become a hub of national and international air routes and is making significant strides in developing and improving airports.”
- The Toronto Maple Leafs swept Detroit four games to zero to win the Stanley Cup. (The Maple Leafs, coached by Clarence (Happy) Day, were on a dominant streak of winning the cup five times out of seven years.)
- General salary increases of $15 monthly were granted by the Rochester city council to city employees of the public utilities.
1923 – 100 years ago
- The Knowlton store window displays are popular in Rochester, and the window displays have been written up in the national magazine Northwest Commercial Bulletin.
- To promote and encourage the Rochester Y.M.C.A., a rally will be held at a luncheon meeting to discuss the organization with all interested individuals.
- The winning number at the Quality meat market was 21067. The winning ticket holder may stop by and claim their free ten-pound roast.
