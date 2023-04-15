99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community

1973: Patients moved just in time

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • Lanesboro has won a Great American Main Street Award. The National Trust for Historical Preservation’s Main Street Center gives the award.
1973 – 50 years ago

  • Five patients were evacuated from a wing of the Caledonia Community Hospital before a portion of the building collapsed. A nurse heard a noise, spotted a crack in the wall, and moved patients out of the area.
  • Sister Mary Brigh, former administrator for St. Marys Hospital, will be a guest speaker at the Rochester School of Practical Nursing Alumni Association dinner at the Town House Restaurant.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • Gov. Luther Youngdahl proclaimed “Minnesota Aviation week.” The governor stated, “Minnesota has become a hub of national and international air routes and is making significant strides in developing and improving airports.”
  • The Toronto Maple Leafs swept Detroit four games to zero to win the Stanley Cup. (The Maple Leafs, coached by Clarence (Happy) Day, were on a dominant streak of winning the cup five times out of seven years.)
  • General salary increases of $15 monthly were granted by the Rochester city council to city employees of the public utilities.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • The Knowlton store window displays are popular in Rochester, and the window displays have been written up in the national magazine Northwest Commercial Bulletin.
  • To promote and encourage the Rochester Y.M.C.A., a rally will be held at a luncheon meeting to discuss the organization with all interested individuals.
  • The winning number at the Quality meat market was 21067. The winning ticket holder may stop by and claim their free ten-pound roast.
