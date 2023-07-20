1973: Political poppycock
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- President Clinton's speech to the American Federation of Teachers promoted school uniforms, tough curfews, and anti-gun policies designated to restore "discipline in our schools and order in our children's lives."
- The average debt borrowed by students to finish a four-year bachelor's degree is $11,950. (The average borrowed for a four-year degree in 2023 is $30,000.)
1973 – 50 years ago
- President Nixon told his White House staff that any suggestion that he will resign before the end of his term is "just plain poppycock."
- The Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul, and Pacific Railroad Company will close the railroad depot in Rushford.
1948 – 75 years ago
- It appears that Lucille Ball, a popular young star, will get her own radio show entitled "My Favorite Husband." (This show would evolve into "I Love Lucy.”)
- A series of bad checks foisted on Rochester merchants has been reported to the city police department. The suspect passing them is six feet tall, of medium build, early thirties, and well-dressed.
- A circus truck was involved in an accident near Bloomington, and a spotted wild ocelot escaped. One area resident reported that his three pet rabbits were the big cat's dinner, and the ocelot is believed to be skulking in the Minnesota River bottoms.
1923 – 100 years ago
- Israel Alpern, alleged moonshine king and "millionaire" bootlegger, was arrested by a federal agent with five gallons of moonshine in an undercover operation. Alpern had his 16-year-old daughter with him when arrested. She was sent home, and Alpern was taken to the county jail.
- Except for the dust hiding a few ruts, the roads in southeastern Minnesota are in good condition.
- Fifteen hundred fans in Spring Valley watched the popular Adams nine baseball team lose 3-1 to the strong Rochester team. Gene Schwarz smacked a home run and a two-bagger for the city boys.
