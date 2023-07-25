Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

1973: Prairie dog town to be added to Oxbow Park

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • A video camera that reveals the secrets below a lake's surface in far more detail than other fish finders has renewed the debate regarding the use of technology in the pursuit of game fish.
1973 – 50 years ago

  • A prairie dog town will be added to Oxbow Park. The prairie dogs will be donated by the zoo at Mankato. The estimated opening date is September 1.
  • Meat cutters and wrappers at the three Piggly Wiggly stores in Rochester are picketing in front of the stores in a dispute over job security.
  • The University of Minnesota athletic department benefited by $2,000 at a Williams Scholarship Fund dinner hosted by the Pappas Restaurant. Those in attendance included basketball coach Bill Musselman, football coach Cal Stoll and athletic director Paul Giel.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • Plans for making the Grand Marais area the winter sports capital of the Upper Midwest were revealed at a North Shore Aero club meeting. Gov. Luther Youngdahl spoke at the meeting.
  • No less than 14 former players of University of Minnesota football coach Bernie Bierman will play professional football this fall.
  • Remington Arms Co. has issued a 12-page booklet explaining everything users of shotguns should know.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • Two young men, swimming in Bear Creek in the nude, were arrested by the Rochester police. The men appeared in city court and were given a stern lecture by Judge Manahan, who told the boys, "You may be sons of Adam if the story of the Bible is correct, but you can't be pulling any Garden of Eden stunts here in the city."
  • The county chapter of the Red Cross has reached rock bottom, with its relief fund having only $4.63 in the treasury. Donations are needed.
