1973: Prairie Island nuclear power plant nearing operation
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- Houston High School staff member Arlin Peterson was named the conference softball coach of the year. Houston’s team tied Southland for the conference championship.
- Western Digital will break ground for constructing a new headquarters and disk drive development laboratory in Rochester. When completed, it will employ as many as 600 workers.
1973 – 50 years ago
- The Prairie Island nuclear power plant near Red Wing moved closer toward operation with the release of the final environmental statement by the Atomic Energy Commission.
- After 100 years in the men’s clothing business, the Myhre family of Grand Meadow will bring their retail activity to a close. The store has been sold.
1948 – 75 years ago
- Portland, Oregon, has elected only the second woman in history to be mayor in a major United States city. Dorothy McCullough Lee defeated incumbent Mayor Earl Riley.
1923 – 100 years ago
- The University of Minnesota alumni in Rochester and Olmsted County are in full swing to support the University’s drive for $2,000,000 for a new athletic stadium and the building of Northrop Auditorium, to be named after the University’s second president and to be dedicated to veterans of World War I.
- Dr. F. A. Willius of the Mayo Clinic will lecture the public on “The Prevention of Heart Disease.”
- In a runaway accident, a delivery driver for the Stoppel Delivery system was injured with cuts and bruises when the horses took fright and bolted, throwing the driver from the rig. The rig was also damaged.
