1973: President Nixon begins second term

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- An overnight snowstorm dropped up to 10 inches of snow in the Rochester area, closing schools and resulting in numerous accidents.
- First-year students entering Winona State University in 1999 will be issued a laptop computer along with their dorm room assignment and cafeteria cards.
1973 – 50 years ago
- President Nixon began his second four years in the White House. He was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice Warren Burger. At the same time, more than 1,000 people protested continued American involvement in the Vietnam War at the Minnesota State Capitol.
- Popular vocalist Jimmy Rodgers, whose recording “Honeycomb” skyrocketed him to fame, will perform at the Kahler Heritage Ballroom.
1948 – 75 years ago
- Joan Copp was named Lake City’s fire queen over 20 other contestants in competition at the Terrace Club. Copp is a 1947 graduate of Lake City.
- The Plainview March of Dimes dance to raise funds for infantile paralysis will be held in the Plainview High school auditorium. The county needs additional funds as 12 residents were ill with infantile paralysis last year.
1923 – 100 years ago
- Genuine Mexican chili con carne will be on the menu at the Georgia Café. To introduce the menu item, every order will be given a free bowl of chili con carne for two days.
- Company “C” will have its Mid-Winter Fair at the Rochester Armory. There will be dancing, and all proceeds will go to the company’s mess fund.
