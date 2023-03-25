1973: Preston and John Marshall bring home state tournament hardware
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- Former Rochester John Marshall basketball star Alia Fischer, who led her Washington University team to its first women’s basketball championship, has been named NCAA Division III Player of the Year.
- Christa Heckman, a junior at Mayo High School and daughter of Ed and Patty Heckman, has been selected as Elk Student of the Month.
1973 – 50 years ago
- The Preston Bluejays got a big welcome home when returning from the Minnesota State High School League basketball tournament in Minneapolis. The Preston team won the Class A consolation trophy. (Rochester John Marshall would win third-place honors in the Class AA bracket.)
- Michelle Nietz of Rochester recently took up snowmobile racing and has become one of the top female racers. Nietz won $2,600 during the three-month racing circuit competition.
1948 – 75 years ago
- The air force is seeking 25,000 more men and has not lifted the ban on recruiting married men. With the threat of Russia, the question of turning the atomic bomb back to military control was raised in the Senate. The bomb was put under the control of a civilian commission a year ago.
- Examiners conducting the new driver’s license exams have stated that women drivers are just as good as men and can even park automobiles in tight places.
- Two more target ships of the Bikini atomic bomb tests, the destroyers Mugford and Rhind, were scuttled off Kwajalein. Nine Bikini target vessels have been scuttled because of radioactivity and deterioration.
1923 – 100 years ago
- Opening of the Mississippi at Winona should happen within a week or ten days, according to the prediction of veteran rivermen. The 12-below temperature earlier this week has delayed the break-up.
- In general, building and construction in Rochester is booming. Building figures for the first three months of the year far exceed 1922.
- Many high school boys and girls will head to Minneapolis to watch the Rochester High School basketball team play their opening state tournament game in the Kenwood Armory. (Rochester defeated St. Peter 16-11 in the quarterfinal game.)
