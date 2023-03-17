1973: Preston basketball team wins Class A Region One championship
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- Rochester’s Kathryn Lewallen won the age-group title in the 1998 Winter Region 6 Diving Championships at the Recreation Center. Lewallen, competing for the Minnesota Diving Club, won the girls 10-11 division 1-meter and 3-meter.
- Mayo Clinic’s health site on the World Wide Web has won the international Webby Award for best Internet health site.
1973 – 50 years ago
- A Senate Judiciary subcommittee approved a bill prohibiting employers from requiring lie detector tests of their employees.
- Legal Assistance of Olmsted County, the county Bar Association’s program to provide civil legal assistance to low-income individuals, has opened an office in Rochester.
- Preston won the Class A Region One basketball championship by defeating Kasson-Mantorville 57-44 and will advance to the state tournament at the University of Minnesota’s Williams Arena.
1948 – 75 years ago
- 145 members of the United Packinghouse Workers at the Winona plant of Swift & Company are on strike. More than 100,000 men are on strike in packing plants throughout the country.
- Round trip fares from Minneapolis to Fargo are $10.45 plus tax on the Great Northern Railway.
1923 – 100 years ago
- A fire on Main Street in Wanimingo destroyed two buildings and caused a loss estimated at $25,000. The fire department and assisting citizens did an excellent job keeping the blaze from spreading to additional structures.
- Mr. and Mrs. Harry Harwick will leave for an extended trip north and east. They plan to visit Montreal, Toronto, New York, and Boston.
- Many high school basketball fans headed to La Crosse today to watch a district tournament game between Winona and Rochester.
