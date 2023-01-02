99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, January 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

1973: Relief flight to Nicaragua crashes – Roberto Clemente killed

Highlights of events in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
January 02, 2023 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

1998 — 25 years ago

  • In 1997 Minnesota saw a net increase of 37,000 people, and now 4.69 million call Minnesota home. Minnesota’s population ranks 20th among the states. (In 2021, Minnesota’s population was 5.70 million.)
  • Rochester John Marshall’s boys hockey team met Lakeville in the Kiwanis/Norwest Hockey Festival championship game. They won their first Kiwanis title 5-4.

1973 — 50 years ago

  • A cargo plane carrying the Pittsburgh Pirates star outfielder Roberto Clemente and four others on a relief flight for earthquake survivors to Nicaragua crashed into the Atlantic Ocean, and all were killed.
  • Multi-million-dollar expansion of the downtown Mayo complex was the “big” news story of Rochester in 1972.
  • Airman Charles Theel of rural Rochester is currently at the Air Training Command base in Lackland, Texas, for specialized security training. Theel is a 1972 graduate of Mayo High School.

1948 — 75 years ago

  • Two top news stories of 1947 include the passing of what became known as the Marshall Plan, which transferred over $13 billion to provide foreign aid to Western Europe to aid in the recovery from World War II, and the horrific tanker explosion in Texas City that caused a chain of explosions and fires which killed nearly 600 people and injured over 3,500. The explosions and tidal wave that followed left 2,000 people homeless.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • The state has no funds to pay the expenses of the legislatures, which met today and will have to borrow money at once.
  • Police are investigating telephone warnings received by staff at the Vogue sweet shop. A worker at Vogue fainted after taking the last threatening call.
  • Rochester music lovers enthusiastically welcomed Harold and Glen Cooke at the splendid holiday concert the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra presented for the fourth successful season in the Metropolitan Theater.
Related Topics: DAY IN HISTORYHISTORYROCHESTER
What to read next
5 Things to Catch graphic
Community
5 Things to Catch
What's happening this week?
January 01, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Dan Conradt column sig
Community
Who would have thought my life would be of interest?
Columnist Dan Conradt says after years of sharing, I hope I stirred some memories for you.
December 31, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Dan Conradt
Day in History graphic
Community
1972: Post-Bulletin newspaper carriers will deliver 1973 calendars
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
December 31, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Mayo Civic Center
Community
Photos: Slice of Life December 2022
View "slice of life" photos from around the area.
December 30, 2022 12:50 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott