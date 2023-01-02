1973: Relief flight to Nicaragua crashes – Roberto Clemente killed
1998 — 25 years ago
- In 1997 Minnesota saw a net increase of 37,000 people, and now 4.69 million call Minnesota home. Minnesota’s population ranks 20th among the states. (In 2021, Minnesota’s population was 5.70 million.)
- Rochester John Marshall’s boys hockey team met Lakeville in the Kiwanis/Norwest Hockey Festival championship game. They won their first Kiwanis title 5-4.
1973 — 50 years ago
- A cargo plane carrying the Pittsburgh Pirates star outfielder Roberto Clemente and four others on a relief flight for earthquake survivors to Nicaragua crashed into the Atlantic Ocean, and all were killed.
- Multi-million-dollar expansion of the downtown Mayo complex was the “big” news story of Rochester in 1972.
- Airman Charles Theel of rural Rochester is currently at the Air Training Command base in Lackland, Texas, for specialized security training. Theel is a 1972 graduate of Mayo High School.
1948 — 75 years ago
- Two top news stories of 1947 include the passing of what became known as the Marshall Plan, which transferred over $13 billion to provide foreign aid to Western Europe to aid in the recovery from World War II, and the horrific tanker explosion in Texas City that caused a chain of explosions and fires which killed nearly 600 people and injured over 3,500. The explosions and tidal wave that followed left 2,000 people homeless.
1923 – 100 years ago
- The state has no funds to pay the expenses of the legislatures, which met today and will have to borrow money at once.
- Police are investigating telephone warnings received by staff at the Vogue sweet shop. A worker at Vogue fainted after taking the last threatening call.
- Rochester music lovers enthusiastically welcomed Harold and Glen Cooke at the splendid holiday concert the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra presented for the fourth successful season in the Metropolitan Theater.
