Community

1973: Rep. Gerald Ford to speak at Jaycee Convention

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • According to the American Film Institute, the top three motion pictures of all time are: 1. “Citizen Kane,” - 1942, 2. “Casablanca” - 1941, 3. “The Godfather,” - 1972.
  • Seventy to one hundred skaters a day have visited Rochester’s new skate park, which opened June 12 at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds’ Graham Arena East.
1973 – 50 years ago

  • The Mahoning mine on the Mesabi Range near Hibbing, which has produced about 130 million tons of iron ore since it opened in 1895, will close in August. The mine currently employs 115 people.
  • Rep. Gerald Ford, R-Mich., will keynote the U.S. Jaycees 53rd annual convention in Minneapolis. Ford won the Jaycees Distinguished Service Award in 1948.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • Paul Giel came within one play of hurling a perfect no-hit shutout when he led his Winona American Legion junior baseball team to a 10-0 victory over Harmony.
  • Engaged in the intricate job of pea sorting are 140 women now working for the Lakeside Packing Co. as the pea canning season gets underway in Plainview.
  • Glen Webber threw a no-hitter in his first appearance as a starting pitcher for St. Charles this season, winning the game against Hart 11-1 in a Winona County league game.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • An estimated 2,500 people were on hand for the annual gopher count in Viola today. Morning activities included a pie-eating and a nail-driving contest.
  • Rochester golfers numbering between 30 and 40, will motor to Mankato to participate in the second inter-city tournament.
  • Harold Haase, former Rochester high school football team captain, has completed his first year of study at the University of Minnesota. He will assist his father during the summer.
