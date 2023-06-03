99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

1973: Rochester bars busy as the legal drinking age dropped to 18

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • Rochester Mayo soccer player Thanh Gip has committed to play for Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis.
  • Minnesota veterans no longer must prove they were honorably discharged to get a gun purchase permit.
Find more news important to you

1973 – 50 years ago

  • Business was booming in Rochester’s bars and nightclubs – the first night of legal drinking age for 18-,19- and 20-year-olds in the state.
  • Rochester State Junior College’s golf team will compete in the National Junior College Athletic Association tournament in New Mexico.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • A man speared five rattlesnakes near Sugar Loaf Bluff and took the heads to the police station. He was the first to claim a rattlesnake bounty this season and received $2.50.
  • N. D. Cory, prominent in Indiana educational circles, has been named the new superintendent of Rochester’s public schools.
  • The Rochester Dairy Association claims it is the world’s largest dairy plant. Operating two plants, it processes milk at the rate of 1,200,000 pounds daily. The business is the outgrowth of a small dairy started by Dr. Charles Mayo.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • Eighty members of the American Surgical Association were entertained for a short time on Dr. W. J. Mayo’s yacht, North Star.
  • A child health conference will be held in the Eyota school building. Babies and children under six accompanied by their mothers should attend.
What To Read Next
Day in History graphic
Community
1998: Greg Sellnow graduate advice
June 02, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1948: New device lets parents know baby is crying
June 01, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1923: Largest class in St. Marys nursing school history receives diplomas from Dr. C. H. Mayo
May 31, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


060223-Pine Island Cheese Fest
Photos: Pine Island Cheese Fest 2023
June 02, 2023 09:21 PM
 · 
By  Daniel Jacobi II
060223-New Mayo Northwest Blood Donor Center
Health
Mayo Clinic to open new blood donation center in northwest Rochester
June 02, 2023 07:36 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Rochester Towers Structural Issue
Local
'The building is not safe': Rochester Towers Condominium building evacuated due to structural concerns
June 02, 2023 06:52 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
John Dewey Church
Local
Rochester man sentenced to time served for possessing child sexual abuse material
June 02, 2023 02:31 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson