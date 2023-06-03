1973: Rochester bars busy as the legal drinking age dropped to 18
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- Rochester Mayo soccer player Thanh Gip has committed to play for Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis.
- Minnesota veterans no longer must prove they were honorably discharged to get a gun purchase permit.
1973 – 50 years ago
- Business was booming in Rochester’s bars and nightclubs – the first night of legal drinking age for 18-,19- and 20-year-olds in the state.
- Rochester State Junior College’s golf team will compete in the National Junior College Athletic Association tournament in New Mexico.
1948 – 75 years ago
- A man speared five rattlesnakes near Sugar Loaf Bluff and took the heads to the police station. He was the first to claim a rattlesnake bounty this season and received $2.50.
- N. D. Cory, prominent in Indiana educational circles, has been named the new superintendent of Rochester’s public schools.
- The Rochester Dairy Association claims it is the world’s largest dairy plant. Operating two plants, it processes milk at the rate of 1,200,000 pounds daily. The business is the outgrowth of a small dairy started by Dr. Charles Mayo.
1923 – 100 years ago
- Eighty members of the American Surgical Association were entertained for a short time on Dr. W. J. Mayo’s yacht, North Star.
- A child health conference will be held in the Eyota school building. Babies and children under six accompanied by their mothers should attend.
ADVERTISEMENT