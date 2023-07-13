Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

1973: Rochester Methodist to build three more floors up

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM

1998 — 25 years ago

  • Beginning this week, people in Red Wing, Wabasha, and Lake City will have a new telephone area code – 651.
  • The Rochester Royals are retiring the uniform of long-time player Joe Warren at their game today. Warren played with the team for 19 years.

1973 — 50 years ago

  • Rochester Methodist is on the rise as construction is underway to add three full floors to the eight-story structure.
  • 180 youngsters competed in the Rochester Park and Recreation Department’s summer playground track meet at Soldiers Field.
  • Bert Blyleven pitched his seventh complete-game shutout of the season. A crowd of 11,617 at Metropolitan Stadium witnessed his gem. (Byleven pitched 9 shutouts during the season of 1973.)

1948 — 75 years ago

  • Attorney General Burnquist informed Minnesota Governor Luther Youngdahl that the governor cannot integrate African Americans into the Minnesota National Guard because of federal rules and regulations.
  • Small electrical appliance sales will break all records in 1948. Popular appliances being purchased by households include toasters, irons, and vacuum cleaners.
  • A patient who escaped from the Rochester state hospital two days ago has been apprehended in St. Charles. He was escorted back to Rochester by two state hospital employees.

1923 — 100 years ago

  • Ten thousand gallons of crude oil and a layer of fine sand have spread on the streets of St. Charles. The roads are now in excellent condition.
  • The Minnesota annual convention of letter carriers will be held in Lake City. Issues that your mail carrier faces almost every day include vicious dogs, stupid questions, lack of postage, illegible addresses, and poor spelling.
  • A Preston man and woman are being held after ten gallons of moonshine was found in a culvert north of Preston. They were found at the site at 3:00 a.m.
