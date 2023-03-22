99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community

1973: Rockets upset Mounds View in state quarterfinal play

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • Andrew “Andy” Neuman, a well-known Rochester aviator, who barnstormed in his early years and was one of the Army Air Corp’s top flying instructors during World War II, will be inducted into the Minnesota Aviation Hall of Fame. Neuman died two years ago at the age of 81.
1973 – 50 years ago

  • The Rochester Area Shrine Club took five busloads of disabled and special education students to a performance of the Osman Temple Shrine Circus in the new St. Paul Civic Center.
  • The Rochester John Marshall Rockets upset the defending champion Mounds View 63-52 at Williams Arena in the quarterfinal round of the Class AA division of the 61st annual Minnesota State High School Basketball Tournament.
  • The Senate Education Committee approved an amendment allowing private schools to join the Minnesota State High School League.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • A month-old strike of Minneapolis public school teachers has ended. Pay boosts ranging from $20 to $40 per month were agreed upon. The strike affected 92 schools, 2,000 teachers, and 65,000 students.
  • The U.S. Army and Air Force have opened a rec recruiting station in Spring Valley, across the street from the National Bank.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • The county roads are presently in bad shape. The sheriff was called from Rochester to Rock Dell but could only get as far as Salem Corners via automobile and had to travel the rest of the way via a team of horses. The trip took several hours.
  • The finals for the Music Memory contest will be held in the girls’ gymnasium. Two-hundred, twenty-one contestants who scored 120 points or more in the preliminary round are entered into the competition. The public is invited.
  • The state board examinations will be given to area elementary schools this week and next. Tests in spelling, grammar, composition, American history, arithmetic, citizenship, and geography will be given.
