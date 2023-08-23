1973: Rookie running back Chuck Foreman impressive
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- On September 2, a special tour and celebration will mark the 40th anniversary of the Grand Portage National Monument, which consists of 710 acres and consists of two districts.
1973 – 50 years ago
- Henry Kissinger, the principal foreign-policy theoretician in the Nixon administration, was named secretary of state.
- At a meeting in the Plainview High School auditorium, it was stated that Minnesota propane gas supplies will fall 50 million gallons short of home and farm needs this year.
- Rookie Viking running back Chuck Foreman was impressive in the preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs. He may get his first start in the upcoming game against the Oakland Raiders. (The Viking's record in 1973 was 12-2, and they would advance to the Super Bowl losing to the Miami Dolphins.)
1948 – 75 years ago
- Eleanor Roosevelt and her daughter, Anna, will start a series of 15-minute radio discussions on national and world events of particular importance to women.
- A brake adjustment is 75 cents at Firestone, and a complete reline is $11.95 for Chevrolets, Fords, and Plymouth models.
1923 – 100 years ago
- Leonard Lindeen won the silver loving cup and $15 after taking the championship in the Southern Minnesota horseshoe pitcher’s championship at the Olmsted County Fair.
- At a meeting of the voters of District 143, there was a unanimous vote in favor of bonds for constructing a new school. The new schoolhouse will be built just west of Rochester and will be a modern one-room school with a library area, toilets, and a basement.
- The new school year for Rochester will begin on September 4. Last year one thousand young men and women attended Rochester High School. This year the enrollment is expected to increase to 1,200.
ADVERTISEMENT