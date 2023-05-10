1973: Roxanne Luck, Rochester, wins Minnesota two-baton twirling competition
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- 125 marchers participated in the first “UNITY Fest 98: Appreciation of Nations.” The group of Rochester teenagers promotes peace and wants to dispel racism.
- Rochester John Marshall won the four-team Lourdes Invitational golf meet held at the Rochester Golf and Country Club with a 642 total. JM junior Justin Robet shot a one-over 72 for medalist honors.
1973 – 50 years ago
- Roxanne Luck of Rochester won the Minnesota grand championship for two-baton twirling at the United States Twirling Association state contest in Osseo.
1948 – 75 years ago
- Police responded to the Winona plant of Swift and Company after violence broke out in the nine-week-old strike of packinghouse workers. Five men were beaten. Five police cars and 27 police officers are now on site.
- Gov. Luther Youngdahl proclaimed this week Clean-Up Week in Minnesota. The governor's proclamation stated efforts will be devoted to cleaning up cities, villages, parks, and playgrounds. We must all work together to preserve the natural beauty of our state.
1923 – 100 years ago
- With the spring season at hand, Rochester’s Mayo Park will stand out as one of the most beautiful parks in the state. Mr. R. B. Compton, the park manager, is adding thousands of plants to the area to add to the park's beauty.
- So far this season, the Great Northern railroad has hauled 19 million tons of ore from the range mines to the Allouez docks in Superior, Wisc. Great Northern is running fifteen ore trains a day.
- Rochester will be honored by a visit of Dr. L. D. Coffman, president of the University of Minnesota. He will address Minnesota alums and members of the Rochester Civic Association at the Zumbro Hotel.
