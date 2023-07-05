1973: Rubella vaccinations mandated for students
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- More than 100 volunteers and campers at the Shades of Sherwood Camping Park worked to assist in cleaning up after the flash flood on June 26 that killed two people and destroyed dozens of recreational vehicles.
- B. J. “Red” McCombs, a San Antonio businessman, has purchased the Minnesota Vikings franchise for $250 million. (McCombs sold the Vikings to Zygi and Mark Wilf in 2005 for $600 million.)
- Kerry Behounek of Hayfield was crowned the new Region 10 Dairy Princess.
1973 – 50 years ago
- Kindergarten pupils enrolling for the first time in public, private, or parochial elementary schools and daycare centers must be vaccinated against Rubella (German measles).
- The first Knot-Hole baseball trip of the season is scheduled this Saturday between the Minnesota Twins and the New York Yankees. The cost is $3.50 for “Y” members and $4.00 for non-members. In the event of rain, youngsters will spend the day at the Como Park Zoo.
1948 – 75 years ago
- A United States flag, treasured by the 13th Minnesota Regiment, was presented to the Minnesota Historical Society. The flag was raised over Manila in August 1898 by Gen. Arthur MacArthur. During World War II, the flag was sent to Gen. Douglas MacArthur, who raised it over Manila upon its liberation in 1945.
1923 – 100 years ago
- Mrs. Edith Mayo was the host today at the luncheon at Mayowood for the lady members of a local bridge club.
- Swede Risberg swatted a monster home run that flew over the fence into the river in the ninth inning to give Rochester a 4-3 victory over Chippewa Falls on Mayo Field. After the home run, fans ran onto the field in celebration.
