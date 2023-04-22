99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community

1973: Some paying extra for unlisted phone number

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • Emily Bengali shot a 43 to lead Rochester Mayo to a victory over Rochester John Marshall in a girls golf dual meet at Northern Hills Golf Course.
  • In a first for the Rochester Mayo girls track team, there was a pole vault competition in a triangular meet in Winona. The Spartan’s Amy Heath won the event by clearing 8 feet. Mayo’s Lacey Krier won the 100-meter dash.
1973 – 50 years ago

  • A $1-a-month surcharge is being paid by around 360 residents in Rochester for additional privacy. Paying the surcharge allows them to have an unlisted phone number that is not published or available through an operator.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • The 1948 graduating class of Lanesboro High School has named its honor students. They are Robert Hanson, valedictorian, and Henry J. Langlie, salutatorian.
  • Lee McMillen, a right-hander with a dazzling fastball, pitched a no-hit shutout. McMillen and his Mabel High School team beat Houston 8-0 in a District One conference baseball game.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • A federal judge sentenced 94 bootleggers found guilty in record time. Fines totaled $9,761, and jail terms ranged from one day to two years.
  • University Day in Minneapolis was marked with a parade of 3,000 undergraduates launching a campaign in which 1,000 alumni will begin to raise $1,000,000, half the fund required to build an auditorium and stadium on the University campus.
